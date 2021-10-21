Green Hills Software Collaborates with Arm to Enable Arm Cortex-A78AE in High-Performance Critical Embedded Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

The offering includes the Green Hills INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) and C/C++ development tools to provide a certified safe and secure software foundation for SoC manufacturers and end-customers to utilize the Cortex-A78AE core, which is designed for complex and mission-critical functions in automated driving and critical industrial systems.

Arm Cortex-A5x and Cortex-A7x-based SoCs with the INTEGRITY RTOS and virtualization are deployed in safety and security-critical systems. The next generation of these systems will incorporate the Cortex-A78AE core, and Green Hills is working with Arm and early adopters to best utilize the core's strengths. This combination supports systems that require high performance, more complex software, mixed criticality workloads, and open source software, while simultaneously delivering high assurance for safety and security.

According to the companies, INTEGRITY and the Cortex-A78AE form a powerful and capable combination between Arm and Green Hills to date.

The Cortex-A78AE is Arm's highest performance safety-capable CPU, offering the ability to run different, complex workloads for autonomous applications such as mobile robotics and driverless transportation. Per the company, the core delivers a 30% performance uplift compared to its predecessor and supports features to achieve the relevant automotive and industrial functional safety standards, ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 for applications up to ASIL D/SIL 3. The core offers new Armv8-A architectural features focused on safety, security, and reliability including Split-Lock lock step, pointer authentication, enhanced virtualization, System Ready portability and planned software test libraries (STLs).

The INTEGRITY trusted software foundation runs and protects critical systems found in cars, aircraft, trains, secure phones, and surgical devices. Its separation kernel technology is certified for safety and security standards including Automotive (ISO 26262 ASIL D), Industrial (IEC 61508 SIL 3), Railway (EN 50128 SIL 4), and airborne systems (DO-178C DAL A). The automotive cybersecurity ISO 21434 is also being adopted. INTEGRITY secure virtualization enables running multiple guest operating systems such as Linux in certified secure partitions. For development, the MULTI debugger enables unified debugging and analysis across multiple cores on complex Cortex-A78AE-based SoCs and executes programs forward or backward in time.

For a closer look at software safety and security for embedded systems on the Cortex-A78AE, attend "Developing and Deploying Cortex-A78AE-based Software in Critical Systems" at Arm DevSummit, presented by Joe Fabbre, Global Technology Director at Green Hills Software.

Prototypes of Green Hills products including INTEGRITY, MULTI, and the Green Hills Probe, are available on the Arm Neoverse N1 SDP board.

For more information, visit: www.ghs.com/news