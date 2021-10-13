Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Thomas Casey, VP, ISI

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 13, 2021

Embedded Executive: Thomas Casey, VP, ISI

ISI, or Interconnect Systems International, was acquired by Molex in the recent past. The company is in the manufacturing space, particularly in terms of packaging, at both the chip and board levels. That puts the company in an interesting position when it comes to the chip shortage, as the company’s engineers have the ability to help customers redesign the boards to accommodate for different parts to replace those that simply are not available. To that end, I spoke with Tom Casey, a Vice President at ISI to hear how that’s working out. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear Tom’s thoughts.

 

 

 

Featured Companies

ISI – Interconnect Systems

741 Flynn Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
Website
(805) 482-2870

Molex

2222 Wellington Court
Lisle, IL 60532
Website
1-866-733-6659

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

