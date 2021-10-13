Embedded Executive: Thomas Casey, VP, ISI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

ISI, or Interconnect Systems International, was acquired by Molex in the recent past. The company is in the manufacturing space, particularly in terms of packaging, at both the chip and board levels. That puts the company in an interesting position when it comes to the chip shortage, as the company’s engineers have the ability to help customers redesign the boards to accommodate for different parts to replace those that simply are not available. To that end, I spoke with Tom Casey, a Vice President at ISI to hear how that’s working out. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to hear Tom’s thoughts.