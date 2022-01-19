Embedded Executive: Rajinder Cheema, SVP of Engineering, Socionext America

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The discussion of SoC versus ASSP has been going on for as long as these devices have existed.

The pendulum seems to shift over time, depending on which applications are hot at the moment (is there currently a killer app?), how much the manufacturing costs are, and a host of other factors. To understand where the discussion sits today, I spoke to Rajinder Cheema, the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Socionext America in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

