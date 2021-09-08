Embedded Executive: Johnson Chen, Executive, Winbond

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The global chip shortage continues to rage on, and it appears to be worsening rather than getting better. Different people have different reasons for why we are in this predicament, and Johnson Chen, an Executive at Winbond, is no different. Johnson brings a little different perspective, as he spends his time in Taiwan, and is focused on some specific applications, like automotive. Check out what he had to say in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.