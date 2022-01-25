Atmosic Announces $72M In New Funding & New Energy Harvesting SoCs

Press Release

Atmosic, the world leader in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced $72 million in new funding led by Sutter Hill Ventures.

Atmosic is also unveiling its new ATM33 Series Bluetooth® 5.3 family of system-on-chips (SoCs) which leverage energy harvesting technology to offer unparalleled energy efficiency and remove the cost and waste of replacing batteries frequently in connected products.

“We continue to see tremendous market growth for wireless battery-powered devices especially in Consumer, Home, and Industrial applications. It is exciting to see Atmosic leverage its breakthrough low power and energy harvesting technologies to expand its portfolio and gain customer traction in these markets. Having backed Atmosic from day one, we are excited to double down with a super pro-rata investment to create the IoT wireless franchise,” said Stefan Dyckerhoff, managing director at Sutter Hill Ventures and member of the Atmosic board of directors.

Atmosic’s business has grown significantly during the past year with a 10x increase in shipments, and a 500% expansion of the company’s customer base, including the recent partnership announcement with Universal Electronics Inc., the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. Atmosic is continuing to enhance its ultra-low power and energy harvesting technology roadmap, expand its global footprint, and deliver breakthrough IoT innovations to its customers.

“The need for extended battery life and solutions that incorporate energy harvesting to significantly enhance the end-user experience and to lower ownership cost for enterprises is growing. Atmosic has been extremely successful in delivering innovative solutions in these applications. We are excited to support Atmosic in expanding its vision with this additional investment,” said Rajeev Madhavan, founder, and general partner at Clear Ventures and member of the Atmosic board of directors.

“Atmosic’s strong growth is proof of the demand for more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient solutions to reduce the billions of batteries that are disposed of every year,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic. “With this new funding and the introduction of the ATM33 series, Atmosic is setting a new benchmark for the IoT industry with best-in-class power-efficiency and performance to fulfill our mission of a battery-free IoT.”

To learn more about Atmosic Technologies, please visit www.atmosic.com