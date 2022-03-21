Embedded Computing Design

ASRock Industrial Releases Industrial Motherboards Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors

By Chad Cox

March 21, 2022

Image Provided by ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial released a range of industrial motherboards powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake-S).

The motherboards feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors (Alder Lake-S) with performance hybrid architecture, integrating Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel Thread Director.

According to Intel, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors drive up to 1.36x/ 1.35x/ 1.94x times faster in single-thread/ multi-thread/ graphics performance compared to 10th Gen Intel Core Processors.

The Intel 600 Series motherboards include Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX form factors for diverse Edge AIoT applications. Supporting W680/ Q670/ H610 chipsets, the IMB-X1231/ IMB-1231/ IMB-1230 comes in Mini-ITX with high-rise I/Os and the IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-1233-WV/ IMB-1232-WV in Mini-ITX with thin I/Os. There are also IMB-X1314/ IMB-1314 Micro-ATX motherboards and the IMB-X1712/ IMB-1712 ATX motherboards designed with W680/ Q670 chipsets.

The series includes enhanced IOs, expansions, and features for next-gen Edge AI applications. Key advancements include:

  • 4x displays [email protected]
  • [email protected]
  • 3x Intel 2.5 GbE LANs with TSN real-time computing
  • USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (Type-C) up to 20 Gbit/s
  • 2x M.2 Key M with PCIe
  • PCIe Gen4 support for upgraded expansions
  • TPM 2.0 onboard
  • 12V-28V wide voltage support

The 12th Gen Intel Core motherboards with leading performance and upgraded features for next-gen Edge AIoT applications help us co-create an intelligent world together.

For more information, visit asrockind.com.

