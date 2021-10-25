ADLINK Introduces the First 80-core Com-HPC

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

October 25, 2021

Photo Courtesy of ADLINK

ADLINK Technology introduced the COM-HPC Ampere Altra, the world’s first 80-core COM-HPC server type module that eliminates power-performance limitations. The COM-HPC Ampere Altra targets edge platforms that compute rigorous workloads, thus eliminating bottlenecks and restrictions typically caused by memory caches and system memory limits on edge devices.

The COM-HPC Ampere Altra core consists of an Ampere Altra SoC (system on a chip) using the Arm Neoverse N1 architecture. It delivers a performance-power ratio of up to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores running at up to 2.8GHz with only 175 watts.

According to the company, the COM-HPC Ampere Altra provides three PCIe Gen4 x16 lanes with a similar architecture and power for demanding workloads, such as:

  • Real-time/near real-time applications including autonomous driving
  • Stationary and mobile robotics,
  • Medical imaging and robotic surgery,
  • Test and measurement
  • And is excellently suited as a native arm64 development and compilation system for lower power embedded arm64 designs.

COM-HPC Altra key features:

  • Arm Neoverse N1-based architecture
  • Scalable, from 32 to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores (60 to 175 watts)
  • 768GB DDR4 with 6 individual memory channels for demanding workloads
  • 64x PCIe Gen4 lanes
  • edk2 bootloader with TianoCore / UEFI
  • Arm SystemReady SR: ready to install stock aarch64 Ubuntu 20.04, Yocto Linux
  • Gigabit Ethernet support: 4x 10GbE and 1x GbE
  • SOAFEE-compliant

For more information, please visit adlinktech.com.

