ADLINK Introduces the First 80-core Com-HPC

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Photo Courtesy of ADLINK ADLINK Technology introduced the COM-HPC Ampere Altra, the world’s first 80-core COM-HPC server type module that eliminates power-performance limitations. The COM-HPC Ampere Altra targets edge platforms that compute rigorous workloads, thus eliminating bottlenecks and restrictions typically caused by memory caches and system memory limits on edge devices.

The COM-HPC Ampere Altra core consists of an Ampere Altra SoC (system on a chip) using the Arm Neoverse N1 architecture. It delivers a performance-power ratio of up to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores running at up to 2.8GHz with only 175 watts.

According to the company, the COM-HPC Ampere Altra provides three PCIe Gen4 x16 lanes with a similar architecture and power for demanding workloads, such as:

Real-time/near real-time applications including autonomous driving

Stationary and mobile robotics,

Medical imaging and robotic surgery,

Test and measurement

And is excellently suited as a native arm64 development and compilation system for lower power embedded arm64 designs.

COM-HPC Altra key features:

Arm Neoverse N1-based architecture

Scalable, from 32 to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores (60 to 175 watts)

768GB DDR4 with 6 individual memory channels for demanding workloads

64x PCIe Gen4 lanes

edk2 bootloader with TianoCore / UEFI

Arm SystemReady SR: ready to install stock aarch64 Ubuntu 20.04, Yocto Linux

Gigabit Ethernet support: 4x 10GbE and 1x GbE

SOAFEE-compliant

