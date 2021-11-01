Arm edX Online Courses Teach Practical Use of Embedded Systems

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Story

Arm is now offering an edX course, ArmEducationX, for those interested in getting started with embedded systems. Arm says the curriculum will prepare aspiring engineers for the “Fifth Wave of Computing,” a marketing term that encompasses AI, IoT, and 5G concepts.

The program teaches the fundamentals of embedded systems and provides free access to the Mbed simulator so that enrollees can practice prototyping without hardware expenses. It consists of two courses:

Embedded Systems Essentials with Arm: Getting Started – Quickly prototype and build microcontroller projects using industry-standard APIs. Module 1: Introduction to embedded system Module 2: Introduction to the Mbed Platform and CMSIS Module 3: Digital I/O Module 4: Interrupts and Low Power Features Module 5: Analog I/O Module 6: Timer and Pulse-width Modulation



Quickly prototype and build microcontroller projects using industry-standard APIs. Embedded Systems Essentials with Arm: Get Practical with Hardware – Develop working embedded prototypes using the Mbed API and an Arm-based development board. Module 1: Introduction to Serial Communications Module 2: Further Serial Communications Module 3: Introductory Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Module 4: Further RTOS

Develop working embedded prototypes using the Mbed API and an Arm-based development board.

The courses opened today, November 1st, but are archived. They are instructed by Arm employees Khaled Benkrid, Director of Education and Research; Shuojin Hang, Engineering Manager; Mark Allen, Development Engineer; and Tim Wilmshurst, Academic Consultant (not a member of Arm).

It’s designed as go-at-your-own pace and taught at an intermediate level that’s ideal for those with backgrounds in engineering and/or C/C++ programming language. Arm estimates that, at three to six hours a week, it can be completed in as little as four months.

All that’s required is access to a Windows or Mac OS X system capable of stalling a local Docker image of the Mbed API simulator.

There is a free version of the program, and another that provides a verified certificate for professionals. The latter costs $178.20 for both courses or $99 each. But you can use the code “BIENVENIDOAEDX” for a 15% discount on the individual courses.

Those interested can enroll on the Arm edX course page at www.edx.org/professional-certificate/armeducationx-embedded-systems-essentials.

Featured Companies ARM 110 Fulbourn Road

Cambridge, UK Website