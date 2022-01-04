ADLINK Releases First 12th Gen Intel Core Powered COM

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of ADLINK ADLINK Technology Inc. introduced the world’s first 12th Gen Intel Core processor-based Computer-on-Modules(COMs), available in two form factors, COM-HPC Client Type and COM Express Type 6.

ADLINK COMs with the Intel 12th Gen Intel Core processor family (Codename: Alder Lake-H) allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single-thread or multithread performance.

The design can be used for stationary, mobile and portable solutions while providing system engineers with future proof design that supports both current and future best-in-class peripherals.

According to the company, ADLINK COMs with Intel Alder Lake-H provides support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 memory with up to 4800 MT/s combined with increased cache, as well as security and manageability features:

AI enablement to deliver intelligent workload optimization

Enhanced graphics

AI

Computer vision

Enhanced peripheral, connectivity, and fast memory access capabilities

The Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture, with up to 96EUs, offers four concurrent 4K60 HDR displays and supplied with an Intel Deep Learning Boost for unprecedented AI performance.

An Integrated USB4/TBT4 in conjunction with multiple PCIe Gen4 lanes allow for the transfer of data in a more precise and speedy manner.

ADLINK COMS are suitable for the following applications:

Ultrasound

Test and measurement

Industrial edge servers

Machine vision

Mammography

Surgical robots

Security or perimeter tracking

Access control

“Working closely with Intel, we are bringing timely, next-generation computing modules to the market with Intel® Alder Lake-H” said Alex Wang, Senior Product Manager - Module Product Center, ADLINK. “We now offer a full line-up of COM-HPC and COM Express modules for any deployment scenario and budget.”

For more information about ADLINK COMs, visit adlinktech.com .