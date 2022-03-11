Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER Collaborates with HPMicro Making Embedded Studio for RISC-V Available at No Cost

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 11, 2022

News

SEGGER Collaborates with HPMicro Making Embedded Studio for RISC-V Available at No Cost

SEGGER announced its partnership with HPMicro Semiconductor Inc. (HPMicro). The partnership focuses on making SEGGER’s multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio available, free of charge, to all HPMicro’s customers using HPM6000 series RISC-V microcontrollers, boosting the RISC-V ecosystem. 

Embedded Studio includes all the tools and features expected for streamlined, professional embedded development in C and C++. It comes with a project manager and build system, a source code editor with code completion and folding, and a package system to install board and device support. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER’s smart linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems. The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers suitable performance and stability.

HPMicro’s real-time RISC-V microcontroller series HPM6000 was released in December 2021 and is in full production. According to HPMicro, their flagship product HPM6750 has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with dual RISC-V cores running at a frequency of up to 800 MHz. The entire series of HPM6000 MCUs, including the dual-core HPM6750, the single-core HPM6450, and the entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point units and DSP extension instructions, built-in 2 MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface, and security encryption. HPM6000 has computing power to accelerate applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Home Appliances, Edge Computing, and IoT.

For more information, visit: 
https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

SEGGER

Ecolab-Allee 5
Monheim am Rhein, 40789
Website
Email
+492173993120

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Analog & Power
Power Delivery Network (PDN) for High-Speed PCB Design

March 4, 2022

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Applications and Benefits of Edge AI

March 8, 2022

MORE
IoT
Smart Retail Is Here. Drive It with GIGAIPC’s SBC-A Series 3.5-in. SBCs

March 9, 2022

MORE
Processing
Image Courtesy of Imec
Imec Announced an Ultra-Wideband Transmitter Chip Pushing Data Rates up to 1.66Gb/s with Milliwatt Power

March 8, 2022

MORE