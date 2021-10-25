Embedded Computing Design

IAR Systems Extends Functional Safety Offering for RISC-V with Build Tools for Linux

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

October 25, 2021

IAR Systems announced that its build tools for RISC-V supporting deployment in Linux-based frameworks have been certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety development.

The certification has been performed according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standards IEC 62304 for medical software, IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry, ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

IAR Build Tools for Linux are designed to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be integrated into different build systems, such as CMake and Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo, or with docker containers.

With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008, and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

IAR Build Tools for Linux include the IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild, and runtime libraries. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989), and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

With the functional safety edition of IAR Build Tools for Linux, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

For more information about the certification, visit: www.iar.com/safety.

For more information about IAR Systems’ complete offering for RISC-V, visit: www.iar.com/riscv.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

