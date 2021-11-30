IAR Systems and Codasip Collaborate to Enable Low-Power RISC-V-Based Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

IAR Systems and Codasip announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip.

The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, fully customizable and adaptable to the distinct needs of a project.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain, providing the tools embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE. Through its optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is designed to help developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimizes the utilization of on-board memory.

Both Codasip and IAR Systems are participating in the RISC-V Summit 2021 which is collocated with the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, California, on December 6-8, 2021.

