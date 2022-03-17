From Foundries to Wildlife Trackers, Open Source Investment is on the Rise

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of the Embedded Insiders, Brandon and Rich discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the electronics industry.

Rapidly rising gas prices are fueling interest in electric vehicles but also highlighting supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages that can’t be overcome in a snap. They also consider how the conflict is affecting engineering resources in Eastern Europe and what that could mean for developers worldwide.



Next, Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, joins to discuss how Intel, more specifically its foundry division, recently doubled down on its commitment to the open-source ISA. She goes on to explain open-source tools initiatives they’re establishing for the RISC-V community and how developers will benefit.



For more information about RISC-V International, visit: riscv.org.



Finally, assistant editor Taryn Engmark journeys north into the world of polar bears. As climate change threatens these animals’ natural habitats, the World Wildlife Fund needed to upgrade tracking technology that would better monitor their health and whereabouts. MistyWest, an engineering design services firm focused on sustainability projects, responded.



For more information about MistyWest’s tracking device, visit: mistywest.com/posts/project/wwf-polar-bear-tracker/



To purchase or learn more about the open-source Argos transmitter board, check out sparkfun.com/products/17236



Additional resources can be found on embeddedcomputing.com under “Success Story: How an Industry Collab Helped the World Wildlife Fund Upgrade Polar Bear Tracking Tags”