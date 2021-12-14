Foundries.io to Support Arm SystemReady Initiative

By Rich Nass

Arm’s SystemReady initiative is really picking up steam.

Another vendor recently pledging support is Foundries.​io, one of the leaders in cloud native development and deployment solutions for secure IoT and Edge devices.

As you probably know, SystemReady standards enable compliant products to run off-the-shelf Linux operating systems with the highest levels of assurance. In theory, this wil increase the options for developers, as more vendors comply with the standard, which is likely to happen (and is already happening). It also reduced time to market, as a lot of the development work is already done.

Foundries.​io stakes in claim in a modern cloud native and DevOps infrastructure to simplify the delivery of a secure, updatable Linux platform for IoT and Edge products and applications. Specifically, they will produce a SystemReady IR version of the secure, OTA-updatable Linux microPlatform distribution for use in IoT and Edge products using the NXP’s i.​MX8 applications processors.

