Embedded Computing Design

Foundries.io to Support Arm SystemReady Initiative

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

December 14, 2021

Blog

Foundries.io to Support Arm SystemReady Initiative

Arm’s SystemReady initiative is really picking up steam.

Another vendor recently pledging support is Foundries.​io, one of the leaders in cloud native development and deployment solutions for secure IoT and Edge devices.

As you probably know, SystemReady standards enable compliant products to run off-the-shelf Linux operating systems with the highest levels of assurance. In theory, this wil increase the options for developers, as more vendors comply with the standard, which is likely to happen (and is already happening). It also reduced time to market, as a lot of the development work is already done.

Foundries.​io stakes in claim in a modern cloud native and DevOps infrastructure to simplify the delivery of a secure, updatable Linux platform for IoT and Edge products and applications. Specifically, they will produce a SystemReady IR version of the secure, OTA-updatable Linux microPlatform distribution for use in IoT and Edge products using the NXP’s i.​MX8 applications processors.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Foundries.io

The Barn The Green, Saxtead, Woodbridge
Suffolk, GB
Website

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
What You Need to Know About Analog Computing

December 7, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

December 14, 2021

MORE
Processing
Analog Devices’ RadioVerse® SoC Drives 5G Radio Efficiency and Performance

December 14, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Solid Sands’ SuperTest Toolset Provides Ready-Made Test and Validation Solution

December 13, 2021

MORE