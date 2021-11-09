Digital Twin Consortium Open-Source Collaboration Community Initiative Available on GitHub

An open-source collaboration community will accelerate the adoption of digital twin-enabling technologies and solutions. Consortium members and non-members can collaborate on open-source projects, code, and collateral and become part of the DTC ecosystem.

"As a consortium, our collective goal is to progress digital twin technology out of the lab and into the marketplace. Digital twins can be difficult to apply across the entire life cycle, where efficiency is often stifled by data silos and a lack of interoperability. Integration with legacy environments can also be challenging," said Dan Isaacs, CTO Digital Twin Consortium.

Eric Truffet, Master's Professor, Digital Interconnection, ECAM Strasbourg-Europe, said, "The Ecolcafé open-source project represents a coffee roasting company, with its enterprise resource planning (ERP), staff, real production machines, and digital twin management system. You can reuse projects and source code for your uses of the digital twin concept."

Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMPro, said "Our IEC 61400-25-based Digital Twin Definition Language (DTDL) models for wind farms is an example of an accelerator that demonstrate how digital twins can be built in a standardized way while reducing the time to value by using open-source models. We are excited to be part of this trailblazing initiative by the Digital Twin Consortium."

Open-Source Repositories:

dtc-glossary - A repository for collaboration on a glossary of digital twins and digital twin technology from the Digital Twin Consortium.

EcolCafe-Industrie-4.0 - Project proposes internal ERP, SCADA, and SysML projects to describe, execute, and improve end-to-end manufacturing digitalization.

Stellar-Transformer – Repository comprising the first digital twin-component (Mars Induction Explorer) of the larger Stellar-Transformer project, which will provide digital twins of the entire solar system, including earth. It captures the electromagnetic solar induction effect on all planets.

UA Nodeset Web Viewer - A tool used in Industrial IoT scenarios to bridge the gap from operational technology (OT) to information technology (IT). OPC UA is the standard interface for vendor-neutral OT interoperability in factories, plants, and renewable energy farms with best-in-class data/information modeling functionality.

UnrealRenderStreamingExample - Sample project demonstrating how to set up unreal render streaming within a JavaScript framework. This project is a basic walkthrough to set up the Unreal Pixel streaming within an iFrame rather than a fully fleshed-out project.

XMPro-dtdl-data-models - This repository includes DTDL models for wind farms and wind turbines based on the IEC 61400-25 standard. These models can create digital twin instances in Azure Digital Twins directly or through the XMPro No Code application development platform.

To contribute to the open-source collaboration community, candidates complete a project application, which the DTC Technical Advisory Committee reviews. If approved, contributors upload their project or related content to the DTC Open-Source Collaboration GitHub site.

