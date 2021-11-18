Maheen Hamid of Breker Verification Systems Appointed to SEMI ESD Alliance Governing Council

Press Release

The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced the appointment of Maheen Hamid, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Breker Verification Systems, to its Governing Council.

Hamid assumes the seat formerly held by Babak Taheri who was CEO/CTO of Silvaco. She will serve a two-year term that runs through 2023, joining:

Dr. Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys, Inc.

Dean Drako, president and CEO at IC Manage

Aki Fujimura, D2S' CEO

Dr. John Kibarian, president and CEO of PDF Solutions, Inc.

Prakash Narain, president and CEO from Real Intent

Joe Sawicki, executive vice president of Siemens EDA

Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, who serves as the Governing Council chair

Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance

"The entire Governing Council welcomes Maheen," says Smith. "She is a seasoned, accomplished executive who will offer great industry insights."

"I am delighted to be joining the governing council of this important organization at a key moment in its history," notes Hamid. "As Breker has grown to become an established EDA company working with semiconductor companies in the area of test suite synthesis, we have gained a wealth of experience and I hope to bring this perspective to the council."

Maheen Hamid is Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Breker Verification Systems. She brings more than 15 years of financial experience in deal structuring and operations management in diverse industries including wireless telecommunications, clean energy, health, and infrastructure projects in emerging markets. Prior to Breker, she served in various roles in investment banking and management consulting.

Hamid is an occasional contributor to different business journals and forums, covering a broad range of topics related to management. She holds a BBA from North South University in Bangladesh and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from intent-based, abstract scenario models. Breker's Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now part of Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker's solutions are available on the Breker website. Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.