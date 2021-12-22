Embedded Executive: Cliff Ortmeyer, Global Head of Technology Product Marketing, Newark

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Newark recently conducted a poll of Makers and Professional Makers, looking at their board choices, operating environments, architectures, and so on.

The results from the study were pretty eye-opening. Hence why I had a discussion with Cliff Ortmeyer, Newark’s Global Head of Technology Product Marketing and Solutions Development. We talked about results of the poll, why the respondents chose to respond they way they did, and whether developers were making choices for the right reasons. Check out our discussion in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Featured Companies Newark