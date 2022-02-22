Embedded Executive: Christian Eder, Chairman, COM-HPC Working Group, PICMG

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We are now about a year into the official launch of PICMG’s COM-HPC standard. The spec launched with a lot of fanfare from the association, many of its members, and from Embedded Computing Design. To see what’s happened over the past year, I invited Christian Eder to join my weekly Embedded Executives podcast. Christian plays a key role within PICMG, serving as Chairman of the COM-HPC working group. Christian is also the Director of Marketing for congatec.