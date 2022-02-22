Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Christian Eder, Chairman, COM-HPC Working Group, PICMG

Embedded Executive: Christian Eder, Chairman, COM-HPC Working Group, PICMG

We are now about a year into the official launch of PICMG’s COM-HPC standard. The spec launched with a lot of fanfare from the association, many of its members, and from Embedded Computing Design. To see what’s happened over the past year, I invited Christian Eder to join my weekly Embedded Executives podcast. Christian plays a key role within PICMG, serving as Chairman of the COM-HPC working group. Christian is also the Director of Marketing for congatec.

 
Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events.

