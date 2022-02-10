congatec Simplifies COM-HPC Designs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

congatec welcomed the publication of the COM-HPC Carrier Board Design Guide by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG) with the launch of a fully specification compliant ecosystem for engineers of COM-HPC Client and Server module based designs.

The launch is designed to allow engineers to start developing fully compliant designs by picking their appropriate Computer-on-Module, adding a COM-HPC Server or COM-HPC Client evaluation carrier and appropriate cooling solution, installing their application and run programming, debugging, and testing routines on the new high-performance embedded computing standard.

The congatec COM-HPC ecosystem is fully compliant to the entire range of new PICMG COM-HPC specifications, namely the COM-HPC Module Base Specification, the brand new Carrier Board Design Guide, the Embedded EEPROM specification, and the Platform Management Interface specification. Supported by embedded computing vendors, including congatec, this set of PICMG standards offers engineers the benefits of best in class design security.

The congatec ecosystem for COM-HPC Server and Client designs will be complemented by personal integration support as well as design verification and test services to tackle all challenges, from initial carrier board design verification to mass production testing. Carrier board and system design services will also be offered by congatec in collaboration with cooperation partners. To round off the ecosystem, a carrier board design training program is available where OEMs, VARs, and system integrators can deep dive into the design rules. The training program will guide engineers through all the mandatory and recommended design essentials and best practice schematics of COM-HPC carrier boards and accessories, such as fanless high-end cooling solutions for server designs up to, and even beyond, 100 Watt. The reference platform will be COM-HPC Client carrier boards equipped with COM-HPC Client modules based on 12th Gen Intel Core processors (codenamed Alder Lake). COM-HPC Server training courses will start with the availability of corresponding Intel Xeon modules and evaluation carriers, which are expected to be launched later this year.

The COM-HPC Carrier Design Guide, which serves as the main foundation for congatec’s fully compliant ecosystem, is ready for free download at the PICMG website: https://www.picmg.org/wp-content/uploads/PICMG_COMHPC_CDG_R2_0.pdf

For more information, visit: https://www.congatec.com/com-hpc/