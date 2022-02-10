Embedded Computing Design

congatec Simplifies COM-HPC Designs

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 10, 2022

News

congatec Simplifies COM-HPC Designs

congatec welcomed the publication of the COM-HPC Carrier Board Design Guide by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG) with the launch of a fully specification compliant ecosystem for engineers of COM-HPC Client and Server module based designs.

The launch is designed to allow engineers to start developing fully compliant designs by picking their appropriate Computer-on-Module, adding a COM-HPC Server or COM-HPC Client evaluation carrier and appropriate cooling solution, installing their application and run programming, debugging, and testing routines on the new high-performance embedded computing standard.  

The congatec COM-HPC ecosystem is fully compliant to the entire range of new PICMG COM-HPC specifications, namely the COM-HPC Module Base Specification, the brand new Carrier Board Design Guide, the Embedded EEPROM specification, and the Platform Management Interface specification. Supported by embedded computing vendors, including congatec, this set of PICMG standards offers engineers the benefits of best in class design security.

The congatec ecosystem for COM-HPC Server and Client designs will be complemented by personal integration support as well as design verification and test services to tackle all challenges, from initial carrier board design verification to mass production testing. Carrier board and system design services will also be offered by congatec in collaboration with cooperation partners. To round off the ecosystem, a carrier board design training program is available where OEMs, VARs, and system integrators can  deep dive into the design rules. The training program will guide engineers through all the mandatory and recommended design essentials and best practice schematics of COM-HPC carrier boards and accessories, such as fanless high-end cooling solutions for server designs up to, and even beyond, 100 Watt. The reference platform will be COM-HPC Client carrier boards equipped with COM-HPC Client modules based on 12th Gen Intel Core processors (codenamed Alder Lake). COM-HPC Server training courses will start with the availability of corresponding Intel Xeon modules and evaluation carriers, which are expected to be launched later this year.

The COM-HPC Carrier Design Guide, which serves as the main foundation for congatec’s fully compliant ecosystem, is ready for free download at the PICMG website: https://www.picmg.org/wp-content/uploads/PICMG_COMHPC_CDG_R2_0.pdf

For more information, visit: https://www.congatec.com/com-hpc/ 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

congatec Inc.

6262 Ferris Square
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
Email
+1 858-457-2600

PICMG

401 Edgewater Place
Wakefield, MA 01880
Website
Email
1-781-246-9318

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Automotive
China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co. Ltd Selects Rohde & Schwarz's C-V2X RF Automated Test System

February 9, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
SiTime Introduces XCalibur MEMS Solution for the Timing Industry’s Supply Chain Disruption

February 8, 2022

MORE
Open Source
congatec Simplifies COM-HPC Designs

February 10, 2022

MORE
Processing
COM-HPC Has the Chops to Drive Today’s HPC Applications — ADLINK Ampere Alta Module is Proof

February 9, 2022

MORE