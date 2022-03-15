Altium Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Altium 365

Press Release

Altium, LLC, announced that Altium 365 has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance certification. The cloud-based Altium 365 platform connects all the key stakeholders and disciplines across the electronics design to realization process, making it the most connected electronics design tool in the industry. SOC 2 certification underscores Altium’s commitment to the level of data security and integrity the platform provides for customers.

A widely recognized auditing standard based on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance certification is recognized all over the world as a rigorous and thorough examination of an organization’s infrastructure, systems, controls, policies, and procedures. The independent SOC 2 audit, performed by KPMG LLP, validated the availability, security, and integrity of Altium 365 and ensures current and future customers that the platform has proper controls in place to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of customer data and intellectual property.

“We’re pleased with the validation that SOC 2 Type 1 certification provides and the confidence it gives customers and prospects to use the Altium 365 platform,” said Leigh Gawne, Chief Technology Officer at Altium. “This certification marks an important milestone in the deployment of Altium 365 and validates our long-term investment and commitment to ensuring the security of our customer’s design data and intellectual property.”

More information about SOC 2 certification and other compliance topics can be found on our Altium resources blog or on the Altium 365 Trust Center at altium.com/trust. The SOC 2 Type I certification report is available to Altium customers and prospects under NDA upon request.