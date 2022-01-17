Baumer, Infineon, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Percepio, and Silicon Labs Select Zephyr RTOS for their Next Generation of Products and Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of The Linux Foundation

The Zephyr Project announced a milestone with Baumer joining as a Platinum member and Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc., Percepio, and Silicon Labs joining as Silver members.

Zephyr, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure, and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices, is ideal to deploy, secure, connect, and manage. It has a growing set of software libraries that can be used across various applications and industry sectors such as Industrial IoT, wearables, machine learning, and more. Zephyr is built with an emphasis on broad chipset support, security, dependability, longterm support releases and a growing open source ecosystem.

In October 2021, the Zephyr community of almost 500 contributors made the LTS v2 release available that offers vendors a customizable operating system that supports product longevity, security, and interoperability. Product developers aren't locked into a particular architecture, back-end platform, or cloud provider and will have the freedom to choose from an ecosystem of hardware. Additionally, products based on the LTS release will benefit from a maintained code base throughout their development and deployment lifecycle. The LTS will serve as the baseline for the auditable version of Zephyr, which will benefit both the maintained LTS and development branches.

Baumer, one of the international companies for smart sensors, encoders, and digital cameras for industrial automation, joins other Platinum members Antmicro, Google, Intel, Meta, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, and Oticon. Roman Kellner, Embedded Software Team Lead at Baumer, will join the Governing Board and its commitment to ensure balanced collaboration and feedback that meets the needs of its community.

“The mission of the Governing Board is to cultivate an innovative relationship among stakeholders to advance the Zephyr Project’s support of new hardware, developer tools, sensors, and drivers, while maximizing the functionality of devices that run applications developed using the Zephyr RTOS,” said Barna Ibrahim, Zephyr Governing Board member and Marketing Committee Chair. “We are ecstatic to welcome Roman to the board and look forward to working more closely with Baumer.”

The Zephyr Project also welcomes Silver members:

Infineon , a provider of semiconductor solutions designed to make life easier, safer and greener;

, a provider of semiconductor solutions designed to make life easier, safer and greener; Qualcomm Innovation Center , a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, that focuses on enabling and optimizing open source software that work with Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions;

, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, that focuses on enabling and optimizing open source software that work with Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions; Percepio , a provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and IoT; and

, a provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and IoT; and Silicon Labs , a provider of secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world.

These members join AVSystem, BayLibre, Eclipse Foundation, Fiware, Foundries.io, Golioth, Laird Connectivity, Linaro, Memfault, Parasoft, Pat-Eta Electronics, RISC-V, SiFive, Synopsys and teenage engineering, and Wind River.

“Zephyr fits where Linux can’t,” said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. “It will help these new members with development, delivery, and maintenance across a wide variety of products and models. We look forward to working with our new members to improve the technology their products and solutions are based on.”

Learn more about the LTS v2 here.

For more information, visit the Zephyr website and blog.

