Ubiik Selects Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S Module for Taiwan Power Company’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure Deployment

Sequans Communications S.A. announced that Ubiik, a leading global Industrial IoT solutions provider with a proven track record in large scale deployments, is using its Monarch 2 GM02S LTE-M/NB-IoT module as a new connectivity solution in Ubiik’s rapidly expanding AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) network.

PARIS, France, CES, Las Vegas – Ubiik has built a dedicated network for electricity AMI in Taiwan where it is the leading AMI provider to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower). Ubiik’s AMI solution with WeightlessTM LPWAN connectivity that delivers more than 120-million-meter readings daily in Taiwan, has proven to be cost-effective and scalable for the digitalization of electricity meter reading and billing in Taiwan and other countries around the world. WeightlessTMLPWAN is ideally complemented by LTE-M/NB-IoT and allows Ubiik to serve a wider range of AMI deployment scenarios.

“We selected Sequans Monarch 2 GM02S module as the basis for our next generation of LTE communication modules for smart electricity meters because its advanced security features and integrated SIM help us advance our leadership in the industry,” said Tien-haw Peng, Founder and CEO of Ubiik. “As a vertical AMI solution provider offering our industry leading network, head end system, and O&M platform, we are dedicated to remaining at the forefront of AMI in Taiwan and worldwide, and Sequans, with its best-in-class Monarch 2 technology and excellent customer support, is helping us do that.”

Ubiik is using Sequans Monarch 2 technology to build FAN (field area network) modules for DLMS/COSEM electricity meters that will be used to complement the company’s current AMI offering. The new Monarch 2-powered modules also leverage Monarch 2’s ultra-low power consumption capability, which enables Ubiik to expand its service offering beyond electricity to other utility segments that use battery-powered meters.

“Ubiik has already built one of the largest LPWAN networks for electricity AMI in the world and we are pleased to be able to support them in their next phase of development with our Monarch 2 technology,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Ubiik has been highly successful in their quest to be the leading AMI vendor, and we are excited to see our technology connecting their next generation of smart meters.”

Ubiik is using Sequans’ second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT module, Monarch 2 GM02S, that delivers ultra-low power consumption and a very high level of security. Monarch 2 GM02S is the world’s only cellular IoT module supporting an EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) capability that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption, and lowering battery and BOM cost. For full product details, visit Sequans’ Monarch 2 GM02S web page.

Ubiik has already deployed hundreds of thousands of smart electricity meters in Taiwan and Japan, and its vertical AMI solution is now expanding to markets in the US, India, Middle East, and the ASEAN countries.

