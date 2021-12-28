Embedded Computing Design

Teledatics Introduces World’s First Open Wi-Fi “HaLow” Development Platform

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 28, 2021

News

Teledatics Introduces World’s First Open Wi-Fi “HaLow” Development Platform

Teledatics, an engineering company developing IoT-enabled products and platforms, announced the world’s first open source, open hardware Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled development platform aimed at engineers, creators, and experimenters that is launching on the Crowd Supply website.

The Teledatics TD-XPAH development platform is a product that supports long-range IoT Wi-Fi networks at distances of a kilometer or more. It delivers ultra-low power, long-range connectivity, penetration through obstacles, and reliable data throughput that other IoT technology options promise, but with the added benefits of native TCP/IP support, mesh networking, simpler network integration, and enhanced WPA3 security.

The Teledatics platform is fully compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah “HaLow” Wi-Fi standard, operating in the Sub 1GHz license-exempt band.

For more information, visit Teledatics or Crowd Supply.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Teledatics

9 Cornerstone Sq 400-113
Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Website
Email
(978) 254-7945

More from Taryn

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Networking & 5G
AI & Machine Learning
MLPerf Training Evaluates Execution Timings of the Deployed Machine Learning Models

December 20, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

December 29, 2021

MORE
IoT
Town of Cary, NC Deploys Technology Solutions from SAS and Semtech to Improve its Community Services

December 29, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
2022 Will Be a Major Year for RIC and SMO Announcements

December 28, 2021

MORE