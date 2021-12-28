Teledatics Introduces World’s First Open Wi-Fi “HaLow” Development Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Teledatics, an engineering company developing IoT-enabled products and platforms, announced the world’s first open source, open hardware Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled development platform aimed at engineers, creators, and experimenters that is launching on the Crowd Supply website.

The Teledatics TD-XPAH development platform is a product that supports long-range IoT Wi-Fi networks at distances of a kilometer or more. It delivers ultra-low power, long-range connectivity, penetration through obstacles, and reliable data throughput that other IoT technology options promise, but with the added benefits of native TCP/IP support, mesh networking, simpler network integration, and enhanced WPA3 security.

The Teledatics platform is fully compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah “HaLow” Wi-Fi standard, operating in the Sub 1GHz license-exempt band.

