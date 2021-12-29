Smart Sensor Devices' BLE USB Dongle Helps Create BLE Applications

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The BleuIO is a fully integrated solution that provides MCU and Bluetooth® radio in one chip, based on Dialog Semiconductor's latest Bluetooth chip, DA14683. The FLASH based device permits field or boot upgradable, while the application is stored on FLASH memory. Custom settings can also be stored on FLASH memory or OTP for higher integrity.

The AT Commands available on the device help build BLE projects quickly. There are Python and Javascript libraries to support this dongle as well. Details about the AT commands can be found on the getting started guide, which will help anyone make a peripheral or central application (or both) without writing a single line of embedded code. Sample codes for iBeacon, Eddystone Beacon, Scanning, Scan and Store, SPS Script, etc., have been included in the getting started guide. Developers can also use their own firmware on this device.

This device supports Windows 10, Linux, and macOS.

