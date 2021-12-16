Embedded Computing Design

Silicon Labs’ Z-Wave 800 Series SoCs and Modules Offer Long Range, Energy Efficiency, and Security

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 16, 2021

News

Silicon Labs’ Z-Wave 800 Series SoCs and Modules Offer Long Range, Energy Efficiency, and Security

Silicon Labs announced that Z-Wave 800 system-on-chips (SoCs) and modules are now available for the Z-Wave smart home and automation ecosystem. Expanding the company’s Series 2 platform, the EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoCs and ZGM230S modules provide developers with sub-GHz connectivity for Z-Wave Mesh and Z-Wave Long Range, and can be used for smart home, multi-dwelling units (MDU), hospitality, and lighting applications, supporting both end devices and gateways.

The Z-Wave 800 Series family is a secure, ultra-low-power, wireless solution for high-performance battery-powered Internet of Things (IoT) devices, also featuring over 50% improvement in battery life compared to the Z-Wave 700 series.

Low Power, Long Range and Secure

Silicon Labs’ single-die ZG23 comes with a 78 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 and offers a combination of ultra-low transmit and receive radio power [25.4 mA TX @ +14 dBm, 4.0 mA RX (915 MHz, 100 kbps)] and best-in-class RF performance (+20 dBm output power and -110 dBm RX at 915 MHz, 100 kbps O-QPSK), which makes it possible for IoT end nodes to achieve 1.5+ mile wireless range.

ZGM230S modules simplify development and leverage the low power and RF performance of ZG23, while providing a small footprint at 6.5mm x 6.5mm for Z-Wave modules. These solutions provide up to 10 years of battery life while operating on a coin cell battery.

Both solutions also support Z-Wave 800 standard S2 security capabilities and Silicon Labs Secure VaultTM suite, enabling wireless SoCs and modules with the highest level of security: PSA Certification Level 3.

Simplified and Faster Development with Unify Software Development Kit (SDK)

The Silicon Labs Unify SDK protocol controller offers ready-made protocol-specific translations for Z-Wave with its “design once, support all” capability. Unify SDK simplifies and speeds development by providing a common, well-defined data model API and status definitions for commonly used IoT services such as adding, updating, and removing a device.

Jake Alamat, vice president and general manager, IoT Home & Life, said, “The introduction of our Unify SDK Z-Wave protocol controller will make it easier for developers to futureproof their smart home product designs for multiple protocols, including Matter.”

Silicon Labs will be showcasing a Z-Wave to Matter bridge solution with Unify SDK at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

For more information, visit Silicon Labs.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Silicon Labs

400 West Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78701
Website
617-951-0200

More from Taryn

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Automotive
CISSOID & Silicon Mobility Announce Partnership for Compact & Efficient SiC Inverters for New Energy Vehicles

December 9, 2021

MORE
Storage
Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

December 7, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Sequans Introduces Low Power GNSS Positioning Technology on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform

December 14, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Solid Sands’ SuperTest Toolset Provides Ready-Made Test and Validation Solution

December 13, 2021

MORE