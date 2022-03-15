Sequans Integrates MicroEJ IoT Container on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT Modules

Press Release

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and MicroEJ, leading provider of standard software containers for IoT, announced a collaboration whereby the standard software Edge container, MICROEJ VEE, has been ported to Sequans’ Monarch 2 platform, bringing significant benefits to Sequans’ IoT customers.

Benefits include a fast go-to-production track, which reduces development time and cost, and easy porting of non-cellular application types to cellular using Sequans’ Monarch 2 technology.

“The proven MicroEJ development environment allows for fast development of IoT applications on our cellular IoT Monarch chip and module and will benefit our customers across many market segments. With MicroEJ, we provide our customers a standard software container that enables them to capitalize on existing and future software development with an ease-of-use comparable to developing APIs on smartphones,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO.

MICROEJ VEE is a standard container for virtualization (Java code) that allows developers to:

Capitalize on software assets: Developers can reuse and duplicate the software on several devices while guaranteeing optimal security and integrating new features without disrupting the design of new IoT products.

Simulation: MICROEJ VEE comes with its Virtual Device counterpart for desktop environments, enabling engineers to design and qualify their specifications on the virtual Monarch 2 based device, ahead of hardware design based on Sequans’ Monarch 2 platform.

Deliver a low power solution: MICROEJ VEE leverages Monarch 2 low power features set, with a software friendly power mode framework that optimally adjusts power consumption.

Fast go-to-production: MICROEJ VEE application container enables products to be designed up to three times faster, significantly accelerating time-to-market by enabling several teams to work in parallel with clear interfaces between the various skills. This allows teams to work in parallel to “divide-and-conquer” and massively reduce the complexity of an embedded hardware and software IoT device.

“Our collaboration with Sequans, the leader in cellular IoT, promises great benefits to the electronic ecosystem. With our comprehensive MICROEJ VEE integrated in Monarch 2, the world’s most secure and advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity solution, device makers and developers anywhere in the world have a complete solution to create or adapt cost effective and useful devices, fast,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, MicroEJ CEO.

Leveraging Monarch 2’s embedded application MCU, the Sequans/MicroEJ collaboration contributes to a more sustainable IoT environment with fewer components, enabling easier supply chain management within the current context of component shortages. Typical applications that can make the best use of the MICROEJ VEE application development environment include smart utility meters, appliances, wearables, and industrial IoT devices.

Monarch 2 GM02S is the world’s only cellular IoT module with a certified Common Criteria EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption, and lowering battery and BOM cost. For full product details, visit Sequans’ Monarch 2 GM02S web page.