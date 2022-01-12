Senzary and Actility Join Forces to Ease IoT and LoRaWAN Adoption

Press Release

Senzary, a leading solution provider company based in Florida, USA, has become an Actility Channel Partner, in a search for optimization of their offers and acceleration of LoRaWAN® adoption in the industrial environment.

Senzary’s IoTLogIQ Platform Senzary´s unique integration incorporates on-demand access to business analytics, as well as AI-enabled automatic Machine Learning as soon as the sensors are connected. Real-time processing of machine vibration, ultrasound, and other data empowers your management, operational and financial teams to seize the moment and act based on timely information. It allows customers to minimize costly repairs and downtime, estimate production, improve the supply chain, and much more. Senzary’s IoTLogIQ platform enables plug-and-play solutions which can solve every day industrial problems, such as predictive maintenance with Rotary IQ, energy management with Power IQ, or water management with Water IQ. Senzary’s end-to-end integrations and pre-designed solutions allow for quick-to-market applications and pilots, enabling industrial clients to embrace the full potential of industry 4.0 solutions cost-effectively. Senzary’s platform provides scalable, on-demand, real-time data processing, with advanced analytics, AI-enabled machine learning, and anomaly-detection solutions to help users plan and deploy their digital transformation projects quickly and cost-effectively.

The Importance of Having a Connected Business Organizations are realizing that their equipment must become more connected to their businesses for them to stay competitive. As we know, IoT plays a particularly key role in the digital transformation and optimization journey, and the implementation of IoT solutions through solid partnerships is crucial to deliver a successful end-to-end service. Through this collaboration, both companies seek to combine wealth of knowledge and support, while implementing solutions using LoRaWAN® technology. LoRaWAN® is a powerful tool and mechanism to securely connect sensors and gateways across large distances or within buildings anywhere in the world. With LoRaWAN®, devices can communicate with IoT applications over long-range wireless connections. It also allows for devices’ batteries to last longer, therefore significantly lowering the Total Cost of Ownership. Actility offers ThingPark Enterprise platform for dedicated enterprise IoT LoRaWAN® networks. ThingPark Enterprise is a LoRaWAN® IoT connectivity management platform that helps customers build network infrastructure by managing LoRaWAN® gateways, add new LoRaWAN® devices, monitor network operations, and control the flow of data to application servers. ThingPark Enterprise is specifically designed for enterprises: it is simple, scalable, and easy to operate, and offers a unique low-power IoT communication infrastructure to enable an infinite number of industrial use cases.

The Benefits of the Partnership Senzary’s IoTLogIQ and Actility’s ThingPark LoRaWAN® Network Security access server technology, now available as a combined platform, allows integrators and enterprise customers to obtain in a single package a complete solution, including sensors and gateways, LoRaWAN® network security, and provisioning, now with a direct path to a robust and scalable IoT platform, IoTLogIQ, compatible with AWS (Amazon Web Services), AZURE, OPC-SCADA, and others, also including analytics, and machine learning, as a single on-demand solution that can be white-labeled and deployed as cloud-based, edge-based, or a hybrid system. Managers can quickly achieve maximum visibility into their equipment or process, along with predictive failure alarms and utilization reports, adding more sensors over time.