Luner Launches Ultimate IoT SIM

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Ultimate IoT SIM offers multi-network coverage from more than 130 network providers across Europe, which will automatically switch to the strongest signal, ensuring reliable connectivity at all times.

Luner announced the launch of the Ultimate IoT SIM, a flat rate product for providing developers and SMEs with a rapid, flexible solution for connecting their IoT projects.

With direct purchases from Luner's website, customers gain access to the Luner self-service connectivity platform, which helps manage deployments of any size with real-time data analytics, live CDRs, and device location. Users can also access a full API suite, enabling direct integration into their application layer or software.

Luner’s Ultimate IoT SIM provides 500MB of data over a usage period of 5 years for a flat rate payment of either £10, €12.50, or $15, eliminating the stresses of fluctuating connectivity costs.

For more information, visit Luner.