Link Labs' Rechargeable SuperTag IoT Device: Asset Tracking Made More Sustainable

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Link Labs announced the release of its Rechargeable SuperTag IoT device to solve a common problem with asset tracking across various industries — the need to replace batteries when they run out of power. An all-in-one indoor, outdoor, and on-the-road solution, Rechargeable SuperTag can be recharged hundreds of times and can be configured as a hub to scan and uplink data for up to 1,000 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) tags.

AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial IoT tracking device that blends four different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID, and Link Labs’ AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It transitions from one technology to another as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations based on the unique requirements of each specific application.

According to EnABLES, an EU-funded project, approximately 78 million batteries powering IoT devices will be discarded globally every day by 2025 if nothing is done to expand their lifespan. With this many batteries being wasted, it is reasonable to expect device and maintenance costs to continue to go up, making asset tracking unaffordable. Adapting a Real Time Location System (RTLS) with a rechargeable asset tag ensures companies can save time and money in asset tracking.

Benefits of the Rechargeable SuperTag include:

Configuration options available for the Rechargeable SuperTag to meet your specific needs

Access to real-time location and condition data, including an accelerometer for motion detection

Connectivity options for every need - LTE-M and Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi positioning, GPS, Cell-Id and Bluetooth LE proximity for location types

For more information, visit Link Labs.