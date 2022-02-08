Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Teams with SensiML for Sensor-Drive IoT Application Development

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 08, 2022

News

Infineon Technologies AG is collaborating with SensiML to offer developers an ideal process to capture data from Infineon XENSIV sensors, train Machine Learning (ML) models, and deploy real-time inferencing models directly on ultra-low power PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs).

This can be completed by using the SensiML Analytics Toolkit and ModusToolbox™. This collaboration offers designers the right tools to develop smart applications for IoT devices spanning the smart home, industrial, and fitness sectors.

Infineon is also hosting the “Build AI for the IoT Design Challenge,” launched on hackster.io February 3, 2022, where innovative developers are challenged to use a combination of tools to develop new ML/AI solutions. Design challenge participants will use Infineon's ModusToolbox ML, ultra-low power PSoC 6 technology and CAPSENSE capacitive sensing combined with the robust connectivity of the AIROC wireless connectivity solutions and sensors in the XENSIV family. SensiML software provides participants the necessary firmware and data science tools to capture and label data from sensors. Additionally they can use an AutoML cloud platform to train models without extensive AI expertise, and then deploy the resulting models on the PSoC 6 MCU for use on edge devices.

Ideal for battery-powered applications, Infineon’s PSoC 6 MCUs are built on an ultra-low-power architecture featuring low-power design techniques. The dual-core Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture allow designers to optimize power and performance simultaneously. Using its dual cores combined with configurable memory and peripheral protection units, the PSoC 6 MCU delivers high level of protection defined by the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) from Arm. With SensiML’s AI software tools, customers can now capture the right sensor data and create ML models to run on the PSoC 6 MCU.

The Infineon PSoC 6 evaluation boards CY8CKIT-062S2-43012 and CY8CKIT-028-SENSE are available now.

More information is available at:

A free trial account with SensiML is available at: https://sensiml.com/plans/community-edition/.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning
