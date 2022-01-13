Embedded Computing Design

floLIVE Introduces an iSIM Providing Regulatory-Compliant Global Connectivity for Connecting IoT Devices at Scale

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

January 13, 2022

News

The solution leverages the smaller size, lower cost, and increased efficiency associated with iSIM technology, combined with an advanced LPWA chipset for NB-IoT, CAT-M, and local breakouts — all contributing to improving latency and extending battery life.

floLIVE, an IoT connectivity provider of 5G network solutions and a full suite of cloud-based global connectivity services, announced it has collaborated with Kigen — a provider of eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) — a Cellular IoT chipset provider.

The three vendors have developed a solution based on Sony’s Altair cellular IoT chipset ALT1250 with an integrated SIM (iSIM) powered by Kigen’s iSIM OS and embedded with floLIVE’s global connectivity service, floNET.

Through a globally distributed array of core mobile network instances, floNET provides enterprise customers with localized connectivity that adheres to privacy and data sovereignty regulations (e.g., GDPR), and is permanent roaming safe.

Having developed its own global software connectivity infrastructure, floLIVE can customize any element of the solution to meet specific customer requirements. The solution supports additional cellular technologies such as 5G for future use cases.

For more information, visit floLive.

Featured Companies

floLive

2093 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, Delaware 19703
Website
Email

Kigen

5707 Southwest Pkwy
Austin, Texas 78735
Website
+15123279249

Sony Semiconductor Israel

6 Ha’harash Street
Hod Hasharon, 4524079
Website
+972-74-780-0800

