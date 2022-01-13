floLIVE Introduces an iSIM Providing Regulatory-Compliant Global Connectivity for Connecting IoT Devices at Scale

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The solution leverages the smaller size, lower cost, and increased efficiency associated with iSIM technology, combined with an advanced LPWA chipset for NB-IoT, CAT-M, and local breakouts — all contributing to improving latency and extending battery life.

floLIVE, an IoT connectivity provider of 5G network solutions and a full suite of cloud-based global connectivity services, announced it has collaborated with Kigen — a provider of eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) — a Cellular IoT chipset provider.

The three vendors have developed a solution based on Sony’s Altair cellular IoT chipset ALT1250 with an integrated SIM (iSIM) powered by Kigen’s iSIM OS and embedded with floLIVE’s global connectivity service, floNET.

Through a globally distributed array of core mobile network instances, floNET provides enterprise customers with localized connectivity that adheres to privacy and data sovereignty regulations (e.g., GDPR), and is permanent roaming safe.

Having developed its own global software connectivity infrastructure, floLIVE can customize any element of the solution to meet specific customer requirements. The solution supports additional cellular technologies such as 5G for future use cases.

