Energous and TAGnology Partner to Bring Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions to European Customers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Energous Corporation announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real time location system) solutions serving a range of applications from industrial, medical, automotive, to Internet of Things (IoT).

Under the arrangement, TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous’ wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.

“Energous WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology is an innovative and scalable solution and TAGnology is excited to bring this ground-breaking technology to the European market and to deliver a new level of consumer experience and industrial capability,” said Markus Schriebl, chief executive officer, TAGnology. “We believe joining the Energous ecosystem will offer European manufacturers new wireless power options that will revolutionize product charging in a wide range of use cases and applications.”

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous’ WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios from near field to far field over the air, at a range of distances. WattUp is suitable for a broad range of applications ranging from small form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals.

For more information, visit: Energous.com or TAGnology.com