CEVA's Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 Platform Improves Security, Reduces Interference and Power Consumption

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

CEVA, Inc., a licensor of wireless connectivity, smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, announced that its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.3 Platform has achieved Bluetooth SIG Qualification, along with its GAF (Generic Audio Framework) and LC3 codec.

As the first IP company to receive Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 qualification, CEVA brings the latest improvements in Bluetooth connectivity and LE Audio to its customer base, who are estimated to have shipped 1 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth devices in 2021.

Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 introduces a number of enhancements over its predecessor, including improved HCI Encryption Key Size Control to reinforce security, LE Channel Classification to improve robustness against interference, and other features to improve the user experience and power consumption, particularly for LE Audio applications.

With regards to LE Audio, the qualification of CEVA’s GAF and LC3 codec implementations serve to reduce development risk and expedite time-to-market for semiconductors and OEMs targeting the new wireless audio use cases enabled by this technology, including longer listening times, shared audio, and better hearing.

CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller and a software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners’ RF IP, enabling selection of foundry and process node.

All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, GAF, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), and LE Channel Classification.

For more information, visit CEVA.