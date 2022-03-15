Embedded Computing Design

Variscite Subverts Component Crises with Launch of Additional Production Line

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

March 15, 2022

Variscite, a System-on-Module designer and manufacturer, launched a new production line that increased in-house manufacturing capabilities at its production and warehouse facilities to help bypass the component crisis due to the impact of COVID and supply chain challenges.

The company last placed a new line into production a year ago, making this the second production increase during the pandemic. The new internal production line is now online and ensures delivery times as fast as four working days. 

Variscite experts have developed end-to-end solutions that deliver core technology capabilities across a range of industries including medical, agriculture, automotive, control systems, and multimedia. The company's in-house production facilities are equipped with advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machines to ensure quality modules and a range of configuration choices for every SoM. In having established in-house production, Variscite retains better control of lead times during both normal operations and challenging time periods, such as the current worldwide component supply crisis. 

Included among the measures Variscite adopted to ensure stable and short deliveries to its clients are:

  • Early booking of components from the related material supplies and building in-house raw material buffers  
  • Certifying alternate sources for problematic components with long lead times and low availability 
  • Optimizing production batches to build and supply products to its customers as soon as raw material is available 
  • Leveraging platinum-level relationships with NXP and other long-term partners to ensure priority supply replenishments and secure stock.

All Variscite production is performed at fully ISO 13485-, 9001- and 14001-compliant facilities, satisfying international customer and regulatory requirements for a range of industries. Fully integrated systems provide the critical components required to optimize product design, development, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit https://www.variscite.com/.
 

