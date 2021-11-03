TT Electronics' S-2CONNECT® Press Connectivity Solution Automates Commands with the Push of a Button
November 03, 2021
Ideal for use in medical facilities, factory and warehouse settings, hospitality, and more, this cellular-connected, battery-operated device delivers important alerts and commands remotely.
The S-2CONNECT series by TT Electronics is an end-to-end IoT framework that delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure, and user experience solutions. The platform helps users streamline the secure connection of products and systems and enables data-led business decisions, delivering benefits like predictive and preventative maintenance and carbon footprint reduction.
S-2CONNECT Press is a cellular-connected and battery-operated retrofit device that sends a pre-defined message when the push-button is activated. An E-ink display, configured by the online portal, communicates the desired messaging, and the command or notification can be sent to multiple receivers.
“Embedded with an eSIM and powered by LTE-M / NB-IoT with 2G fall-back, S-2CONNECT Press is not reliant on local WiFi networks where coverage can be unreliable and subject to regular password updates,” says Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director at TT Electronics.
The S-2CONNECT Press device assists with inventory management and customer service processes, cutting the need for time-consuming admin or additional resources:
- In medicine or healthcare consumables, doctor’s offices, first aid centres, or pharmacies, S-2CONNECT Press can be used to initiate the replenishment of supplies
- In hospitals or care homes, residents or healthcare providers can call for assistance
- In hotels, guests can ask that housekeeping bring more towels to the hotel room
- In restaurants, patrons can request service to their table
- Service providers can inform their employer that an action is complete, for example, when a maintenance provider has serviced an area
- In factories and offices, attaching S-2CONNECT Press to equipment provides a quick way to report an operational issue, request maintenance, order materials, or even signal arrival
After one press of the button, the confirmation message is displayed. Charged via a standard USB interface, the device is low power, and battery life can be up to 10 months.
For large-scale deployment, customization – such as customer branding, push-button colour, and alternative cellular network provider – is available. Cellular connectivity is provided in association with Telenor Connexion.
