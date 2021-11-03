TT Electronics' S-2CONNECT® Press Connectivity Solution Automates Commands with the Push of a Button

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Ideal for use in medical facilities, factory and warehouse settings, hospitality, and more, this cellular-connected, battery-operated device delivers important alerts and commands remotely.

The S-2CONNECT series by TT Electronics is an end-to-end IoT framework that delivers hardware, connectivity, infrastructure, and user experience solutions. The platform helps users streamline the secure connection of products and systems and enables data-led business decisions, delivering benefits like predictive and preventative maintenance and carbon footprint reduction.

S-2CONNECT Press is a cellular-connected and battery-operated retrofit device that sends a pre-defined message when the push-button is activated. An E-ink display, configured by the online portal, communicates the desired messaging, and the command or notification can be sent to multiple receivers.

“Embedded with an eSIM and powered by LTE-M / NB-IoT with 2G fall-back, S-2CONNECT Press is not reliant on local WiFi networks where coverage can be unreliable and subject to regular password updates,” says Kjell Karlsson, Managing Director at TT Electronics.

The S-2CONNECT Press device assists with inventory management and customer service processes, cutting the need for time-consuming admin or additional resources:

In medicine or healthcare consumables, doctor’s offices, first aid centres, or pharmacies, S-2CONNECT Press can be used to initiate the replenishment of supplies

In hospitals or care homes, residents or healthcare providers can call for assistance

In hotels, guests can ask that housekeeping bring more towels to the hotel room

In restaurants, patrons can request service to their table

Service providers can inform their employer that an action is complete, for example, when a maintenance provider has serviced an area

In factories and offices, attaching S-2CONNECT Press to equipment provides a quick way to report an operational issue, request maintenance, order materials, or even signal arrival

After one press of the button, the confirmation message is displayed. Charged via a standard USB interface, the device is low power, and battery life can be up to 10 months.

For large-scale deployment, customization – such as customer branding, push-button colour, and alternative cellular network provider – is available. Cellular connectivity is provided in association with Telenor Connexion.

