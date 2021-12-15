Sequans Introduces New 4G/5G Cellular IoT Modules Based on its 2nd Gen Cat 1 Calliope 2 Chip

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

The new Calliope 2 GC02S1 modules are low-cost, low-power, IoT-optimized solutions that support VoLTE and throughput higher than LTE-M for applications including wearables and hearables with music streaming; smart city/smart home IoT devices such as security cameras, alarm panels, and utility meters; and data aggregators that can require throughput up to several megabits per second.

Advancements in Sequans’ Calliope 2 technology remove the cost and power consumption barriers that have thus far limited widespread adoption of Cat 1 for IoT. These advancements include:

Higher integration for lower cost

Lower power consumption in both active and power-saving modes, near the level of LTE-M, extending the battery life of Cat 1 devices

Advanced signal processing techniques that provide superior radio performance. LTE Cat 1 is available worldwide on all cellular networks, including those areas where LTE-M and NB-IoT are not.

Calliope 2 GC02S1 modules are optimized to support three regional variants covering North America, Japan, and Europe.

“There is an explosion in demand for Cat 1 technology around the world, and even more specifically for the new Cat 1bis technology, increasing the overall LTE Cat 1 market from 132 million units in 2021 to an estimated 200 million units in 2025,” said Takeshi Niwa, marketing analyst, TSR. “The great success of Cat 1bis in China, notably in the utility segment, demonstrates the accelerated adoption and deployment of this IoT-focused LTE category, driven by its lower cost compared to first-generation Cat 1 and also by the shutdown of legacy 2G and 3G networks."

Calliope 2 GC02S1 Module Features

Supports 3GPP Release 14/15, including PSM and eDRX for low power consumption

Cost-effective support for Cat 1bis data rate: up to 10 Mbps DL and 5 Mbps UL

Small “S1” LGA package

Power supply supports 3.1V-5.5V

Supports external SIM and eSIM as well as integrated SIM and integrated eSIM

Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ security for iSIM

Compatible with Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform for easy migration among Cat 1, LTE-M, Cat NB1/NB2

