Embedded Computing Design

Novelda’s Tiny UWB Sensor Can Detect Human Presence with Little Power

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 31, 2022

Blog

Novelda, a developer of accurate and reliable human presence sensors, recently released its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensor for smart home and building automation applications.

With the ability to accurately sense human presence, automation can be derived by HVAC, security, and lighting systems, just to name a few. It can also be extended to white goods and everyday consumer devices.

Using the device, a UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion, providing more accurate touch-free interaction. The device was designed in collaboration with Steinel, who produced the end devices, for consumer or professional applications.

The Novelda X4F103 UWB sensor is so sensitive it can detect human breathing. Measuring just 12 by 12 mm, including antennas, this sensor is the smallest and most accurate impulse radar sensor available, claims the company. It can be completely hidden in a device and can operate through glass, plastic, or wood.

With customizable sensitivity settings, the device can detect a person walking, standing still, hand gestures, or motion. High-precision ranging is available for accurate distance measurement and absolute range bounding. A 180-degree field of view can be employed. The power consumption is below 2 mW, and there should be no co-existence issues with other sensors.

Demo kits with the X4F103 sensor are available.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

