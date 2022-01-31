Novelda’s Tiny UWB Sensor Can Detect Human Presence with Little Power

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Novelda, a developer of accurate and reliable human presence sensors, recently released its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensor for smart home and building automation applications.

With the ability to accurately sense human presence, automation can be derived by HVAC, security, and lighting systems, just to name a few. It can also be extended to white goods and everyday consumer devices.

Using the device, a UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion, providing more accurate touch-free interaction. The device was designed in collaboration with Steinel, who produced the end devices, for consumer or professional applications.

The Novelda X4F103 UWB sensor is so sensitive it can detect human breathing. Measuring just 12 by 12 mm, including antennas, this sensor is the smallest and most accurate impulse radar sensor available, claims the company. It can be completely hidden in a device and can operate through glass, plastic, or wood.

With customizable sensitivity settings, the device can detect a person walking, standing still, hand gestures, or motion. High-precision ranging is available for accurate distance measurement and absolute range bounding. A 180-degree field of view can be employed. The power consumption is below 2 mW, and there should be no co-existence issues with other sensors.

Demo kits with the X4F103 sensor are available.

Featured Companies Novelda Gjerdrums vei 8

Oslo, 0484 Website