Embedded Computing Design

Licensing and Security for the Internet of Things

October 15, 2021

Whitepaper


Licensing and Security for the Internet of ThingsThe Internet of Things (IoT), the Industrial Internet of Things, Industrie 4.0, Made in China 2025, Smart Industry, Connected Systems, Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), Mobile Cyber-Physical Systems: many new phrases have been coined to describe something that is on everybody’s mind, and that will influence our lives, our way of working, our future. What does the IoT mean for mechanical engineers or the manufacturers of controllers or other devices?

This paper investigates the opportunities that lie ahead and the risks that await. Above all, it looks at which decisions can be made in order to become a successful player in the new world. For this paper, the term ‘IoT’ will stand for all of the many concepts named above.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Featured Companies

Wibu-Systems USA

120 West Dayton Street
Edmonds, WA 98020
Website
Email
+1.800.646.9428
Industrial
5 Common Mistakes in Automated Testing

October 15, 2021

MORE
IoT
Image Courtesy of Vecow and Blaize
Vecow and Blaize Launch the Vecow ECX-2400 Workstation-Grade AI Computing System 

October 11, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE
Processing
Capacitive Touchscreen Controller Family for the Home Appliance Market Dedicated to Work in Harsh, Noisy Environments

October 14, 2021

MORE