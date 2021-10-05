Lexmark Launches Optra IoT Solutions for Manufacturers

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

At the IoT Tech Expo North America virtual event, Lexmark announced a portfolio of solutions to help customers unlock the value of the Internet of Things (IoT), accelerate digital transformation, and realize business outcomes.

The first offering is the Lexmark Optra IoT Platform, a ready-made IoT solution to help customers jumpstart their business transformation, creating better products and more advanced services at lower costs.

Lexmark Optra IoT Solutions leverage the company's cloud, IoT and connectivity technologies, and expertise, supported by its heritage in managed services and as a maker of connected devices.

Connect data and accelerate results with IoT

McKinsey estimates 84% of companies working on IoT are stuck in pilot mode. Compounding this situation is the vast amount of data that exists in silos across business applications and beyond the organization's walls. Due to these complexities, uncovering actionable insights from the data is difficult.

Lexmark built an IoT platform to run its global managed print services business. The platform harnesses performance and sensor data from the devices that Lexmark manufactures and manages, combining it with data from core business systems to deliver insights.

The Optra IoT Platform includes:

An engineered platform that enables manufacturers to combine and operationalize siloed data from connected devices and core business systems.

A suite of accelerators including algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence models, reporting dashboards, and business process templates that fast-track insights and efficiencies and speed implementation.

A team of consultants who use their expertise to help customers realize the full value of their investment.

