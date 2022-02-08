ioXt Alliance Expands Network Lighting Controls Certification Program

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that it is expanding its ioXt Certification Program with a new profile for Network Lighting Controls (NLC), allowing manufacturers to certify commercial lighting systems with wirelessly connected parts.

Aligned with the initiatives set forth by the DesignLights Consortium (DLC), which satisfies the NLC5 requirements, the new ioXt NLC Profile brings transparency and visibility to enterprise buyers in the commercial lighting space.

With a concentration on security, upgradability, transparency, and compliance, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates products against the eight ioXt pledge principles, which require that the devices will be tested against clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security. The NLC profile is an efficient and cost-effective standard process for commercial lighting manufacturers to become DLC compliant. Once a manufacturer receives the ioXt stamp of approval, this satisfies the DLC’s cybersecurity requirements and the product is eligible for qualification, which is required for many rebates offered by efficiency programs throughout North America. To learn more about ioXt's NLC profile, visit the ioXt Alliance.

For more information on the DLC’s cybersecurity requirements, visit DesignLights.

