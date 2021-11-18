Vishay Intertechnology vPolyTan™ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Bring Reliable Performance to Harsh Operating Conditions

Press Release

Image Courtesy of Vishay Intertechnology MALVERN, Pa. - Nov. 15, 2021 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors designed to deliver reliable performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions.

Vishay Polytech T50 series capacitors feature a robust design with improved hermeticity for increased protection in harsh environments. The devices offer high temperature operation to +125 °C and withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 500 hours.

These specifications make the capacitors ideal for decoupling, smoothing, and filtering in the harsh environments of industrial, military, aerospace, and edge computing applications.

Offered in the D case (EIA 7343-30) size, the T50 series features ultra low ESR down to 25 mΩ and ripple current to 3.0 A. The devices offer a wide capacitance range from 10 µF to 330 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 35 V and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the T50 series are available now, with lead times of 12 to 14 weeks.