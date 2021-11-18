VersaLogic Releases Xeon-Based High Performance Embedded Computer

Image Courtesy of VersaLogic Corporation VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry's most trusted computer company, has released a new compact embedded computer with a high performance Intel® Xeon® processor.

High performance at the edge

The Eagle is based on Intel's 9th Generation Xeon-E processor which features 6 cores and hyper-threading. In addition to the powerful processor, it includes soldered down 128 GB NVMe fast read/write storage and up to 32 GB ECC memory.

The Eagle is ideal for intensive processing at the edge. This particularly applies when security concerns or limited communication bandwidth preclude sending raw data back to a data center.

Connectivity

Interfaces include Ethernet, USB 3.2, serial, I2C, GPIO, and Mini DisplayPort connections. SATA III connectivity is provided for applications requiring an off-board storage capability.

Compact and tough

The Eagle is a compact solution with a 96 x 90 mm footprint. Its 37 mm height fits in most 1U enclosures. It provides a very high performance 6-core Xeon-E processor for space-limited applications.

As a member of the VersaLogic EPU product family, the Eagle is designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40° to +85°C) operation and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration. It uses latching connectors to address cable detachment issues in hostile environments.

Long-term availability

Like other VersaLogic products, the Eagle is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle).

Modifications

Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Eagle, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Eagle (EPU-5120) is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be in stock at Digi-Key Corp. soon. OEM pricing starts at $3,253. OEM pricing for the 32GB ECC memory version starts at $3,541. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being "the industry's most trusted embedded computer company." For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.