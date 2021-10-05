VersaLogic Releases Server-Class Computers for Embedded Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

VersaLogic Corp has added new 8 and 12-core processor models to its “Grizzly” server-class product family.

The Grizzly is a rugged embedded server unit (ESU) featuring an Intel 8, 12, or 16-core processor, full -40°C to +85°C operation, two 10 Gigabit Ethernet SFP+ ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, up to 128 GB of ECC memory, and Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI 2.0) functionality. Typical power consumption is as low as 27.6 W. This combination makes it ideal for edge server, network appliance, and IoT applications requiring multicore processing and high data bandwidth within the constraints of a tight power budget.

“The capability of the Grizzly makes it ideal for situations where data gathering, processing, and storage need to be kept local for security or latency reasons, or to provide local cloud capability,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. “A processor with up to 16 cores coupled with up to 128 GB of ECC memory supports the use of hypervisors for running virtual machines.”

The Grizzly includes two SFP+ interface connectors which support high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet. They accept plug-in adaptors for copper connections, short-reach fiber, and long-reach fiber connections. The Grizzly also includes POE Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0, digital I/O, and SATA 3 ports. Two mini-PCIe sockets support plug-in on-board expansion devices, such as GPS modules.

Within its 110 x 155 x 50mm package, the Grizzly supports up to 128 GB of error correcting memory. This memory capacity is designed to simplify the process of running larger virtual machines and fully leveraging all 16 cores. The error correcting memory guards against single bit memory errors, which frequently occur in outer space and highaltitude applications. IPMI out-of-band board management is also supported. On-board data storage is enabled by an M.2 socket that supports up to 2 TB of high-speed solid state storage.

The Grizzly is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle) and has been designed and tested for full industrial temperature operation, as well as MIL-STD-202H for high impact and vibration.

Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Grizzly, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

The Grizzly (VL-ESU-5070) is now in stock at both VersaLogic Corp. and Digi-Key Corp. OEM pricing starts at $2,418.

For more information, visit: VersaLogic.com