VersaLogic Releases High Performance PC104 Embedded Computer

Image Courtesy of VersaLogic Corporation VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has released a new family of PCIe/104 computers with a high performance Intel® Xeon® processor and x16 PCIe expansion.

Named “Sabertooth”, this new computer features three-bank expansion combined with Intel’s Xeon “Coffee Lake Refresh” or i3 processor. The compact Sabertooth computer also includes high-speed on-board NVMe SSD storage, ECC memory, Ethernet, TPM 2.0 security, GPIO and USB ports, as well as a SATA port for off-board storage.

High Performance at the Edge

Available in two performance levels, the highest performance models feature an Intel Xeon-E 6-core processor. In addition, a 3-bank expansion connector provides wide bandwidth expansion capability with its x16 PCIe Gen 3 bus. This supports plug-in (stacking) connection of high-bandwidth peripherals such as GPUs, FPGA, and 10 Gb Ethernet.

The high performance is complemented with up to 32 GB memory (error correcting in Xeon models) and soldered down 128 GB NVMe fast read/write storage. “In situations where there are issues of latency, security, or limited connectivity, the Sabertooth is ideal for high power edge computing,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President. For applications not requiring hex-core Xeon performance, or a board that draws less power and dissipates less heat, a model supporting the 9th generation Intel Core™ i3 processor is also available.

Connectivity

In addition to x16 PCIe lanes, the expansion connector supports 4 PCIe x1, USB, and SM Bus. Other interfaces include SATA III, USB 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet, serial, I2C, GPIO, and Mini DisplayPort connections.

Compact and Tough

The Sabertooth is a compact PC104 format solution, measuring only 96 x 90 x 43 mm. It provides very high performance for space-limited applications. In addition, the Sabertooth is designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40° to +85°C) operation and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Long-term availability

Like other VersaLogic products, the Sabertooth is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle).

Modifications

Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Sabertooth, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

Pricing and Availability

Xeon-E versions of the Sabertooth (VL-EPMe-51) are now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be in stock at Digi-Key Corp. within 2 – 3 weeks. OEM pricing starts at $3,425. The i3 version, with OEM pricing of $2,306, will be available in production volumes Q1 of 2022. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Company:

VersaLogic Corporation

PR Contact: Chris Miller

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (503) 747-2261

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.

