Vecow and Blaize to Deliver Workstation-Grade Edge AI Computing Solution

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vecow and Blaize announced the launch of the Vecow ECX-2400 workstation-grade AI Computing System. Vecow ECX-2400 harnesses the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) based Xplorer AI accelerator to deliver AI performance with high system reliability, low power consumption, and suitable time-to-market.

Vecow ECX-2400 AI is a solution for smart AOI, public security, robotic control, traffic vision, and any Industry 4.0/AIoT applications at the edge with less total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Vecow ECX-2 400 AI is powered by workstation-grade 10-core 10th Gen Intel Xeon/Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor, and incorporates the Blaize Xplorer X1600P PCIe series AI accelerator card supporting up to 80 TOPS of AI inference performance in a compact and ruggedized configuration. To address industrial requirements, Vecow ECX-2400 AI features smart system protection functions including 12V to 50V range DC power input, 80V surge protection, software ignition power control, and a 250W system power budget, ideal for most mission critical AI accelerating tasks at the edge.

Per the companies, the Blaize software programmable GSP architecture provides a low latency and high-performance inference processing solution requiring less memory with fewer access, yielding an ideal low latency AI system that consumes less power than other accelerators. “The Blaize software programmable GSP architecture excels in AI inference for edge-based products and appliances,” said Kev Wang, Applied Software Manager at Vecow. Vecow ECX-2400 AI has integrated the Blaize Picasso SDK into VHub AI developer software, enabling the users to easily develop, deploy, and manage edge AI inference systems with single-core or quad-core BlaizeXplorer AI Inference Accelerators.

ECX-2400 AI-P: Workstation-grade 10th Gen Intel Xeon/Core i9/i7/i5/i3 (Comet Lake) AI Computing System with single coreBlaize Xplorer AI accelerator

ECX-2400 AI-PQ: Workstation-grade 10th Gen Intel Xeon/Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 (Comet Lake) AI Computing System with quad coreBlaize Xplorer AI accelerator

For more information, visit: www.vecow.com or www.blaize.com