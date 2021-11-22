Variscite and Hailo Partner to Provide Out-of-the-Box, Full-Scale, Edge AI Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Variscite announced its partnership with AI chipmaker, Hailo, to launch a ready-to-use reference platform enabling high-performance and scalable AI capabilities at the edge.

The joint, complete edge AI solution will combine Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module to enable enterprises to run full-scale deep learning-based applications.

Variscite's DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS are based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC with integrated AI capabilities up to 2.3 tera-operations per second (TOPS). These products, combined with the Hailo-8TM AI processor, which provides up to 26 TOPS, are designed to deliver high-performance, scalable edge AI solutions for industries including Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart retail, automotive, and more. Moreover, Hailo's AI accelerator modules can be mounted on additional Variscite SoM platforms, including processors from the i.MX 8 series that have no integrated AI engine, such as the i.MX 8M and i.MX 8M Mini.



According to the company, Variscite's System on Modules, integrated with the Hailo's mPCIe AI module and with the compatible Basler camera, delivers 30 Frames Per Second (FPS) while running YOLOv5m in Full High Definition (FHD) resolution with minimal power consumption.

The Hailo-8 Mini PCIe AI acceleration module is fully integrated with Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms, providing customers with AI capabilities integrated directly into their connected edge devices.



For more information, visit: www.variscite.com/ or https://hailo.ai/