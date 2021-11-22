Embedded Computing Design

Variscite and Hailo Partner to Provide Out-of-the-Box, Full-Scale, Edge AI Solutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

November 22, 2021

News

Variscite announced its partnership with AI chipmaker, Hailo, to launch a ready-to-use reference platform enabling high-performance and scalable AI capabilities at the edge.

The joint, complete edge AI solution will combine Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms with Hailo's Mini PCIe AI module to enable enterprises to run full-scale deep learning-based applications.

Variscite's DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS are based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC with integrated AI capabilities up to 2.3 tera-operations per second (TOPS). These products, combined with the Hailo-8TM AI processor, which provides up to 26 TOPS, are designed to deliver high-performance, scalable edge AI solutions for industries including Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart retail, automotive, and more. Moreover, Hailo's AI accelerator modules can be mounted on additional Variscite SoM platforms, including processors from the i.MX 8 series that have no integrated AI engine, such as the i.MX 8M and i.MX 8M Mini.

According to the company, Variscite's System on Modules, integrated with the Hailo's mPCIe AI module and with the compatible Basler camera, delivers 30 Frames Per Second (FPS) while running YOLOv5m in Full High Definition (FHD) resolution with minimal power consumption.

The Hailo-8 Mini PCIe AI acceleration module is fully integrated with Variscite's i.MX 8 platforms, providing customers with AI capabilities integrated directly into their connected edge devices.

For more information, visit: www.variscite.com/ or https://hailo.ai/

Featured Companies

Variscite

4 Hamelacha St.
Lod, 7152008
Website
Email
+972 (9) 9562910

Hailo

94 Yigal Alon St
Tel Aviv,
Website
Email

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Processing - Compute Modules
