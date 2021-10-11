Embedded Computing Design

The Arduino Pro Portenta H7 Lite Connected Released for Industrial-Strength Solutions

By Chad Cox

October 11, 2021

Image Courtesy of Arduino

The newest addition to the Portenta family is powerful, cost-effective, and ready to connect.

After introducing the Portenta H7 and H7 Lite, Arduino PRO’s Portenta ecosystem is expanding with the Portenta H7 Lite Connected, a new option intended for specific needs in industrial environments.
 
The Portenta H7 Lite Connected provides the same computational power of the Portenta H7 for AI applications and low-latency control solutions. The Portenta H7 Lite Connected is made more cost-effective by eliminating the high-resolution video interface feature and one of the two secure elements. 

According to Arduino, with a Portenta H7 Lite Connected you could: 

  • Perform AI on the edge on budget-sensitive, wireless smart appliances
  • Create small portable devices that connect BLE endpoints to the internet
  • Interconnect a wired Fieldbus to wireless IP-based protocols.

The Portenta H7 Lite Connected was created to fill a need between the full and Lite versions by integrating wireless connectivity.

For more information, please visit arduino.cc

