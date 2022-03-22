Qualcomm Supports Safety with Expanded Portfolio of Smart Camera Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the company’s latest smart camera IoT solution. The Qualcomm QCS7230 solution expands the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform portfolio designed to help safeguard environments with smart devices at the connected, intelligent edge.

The new solution delivers AI inferencing at the edge, improving security and operation effectiveness with real-time edge compute, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics, to enable safer and more protected spaces, cities, and enterprises.

The new solution meets wide needs for smart cameras across industries in addition to supporting expanded end-to-end solutions for smart cameras through the IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) model. This will support customers that plan to transition from traditional Video Management Software (VMS) models to end-to-end service-based capabilities with IoTaaS. Additionally, this is designed to accelerate Edge AI services with the building blocks for deploying smart cameras and intelligent IoT devices that support video collaboration, access control, enterprise and home security, 360- cameras, dash cameras, wearable cameras, and more.

Additionally, Thundercomm has introduced the commercial-ready TurboX QCS7230 SoM enabling developers and manufacturers to quickly develop smart camera and intelligent IoT devices across multiple applications. The TurboX QCS7230 SoM is available now and enables a high-performance camera connection and AI analysis.

For more information, visit: www.qualcomm.com/products/qcs7230