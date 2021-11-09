OnLogic Unveils IoT MINI PCs Powered by Intel NUC and AMD

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of OnLogic

OnLogic announced two new additions to their popular ML100 Series of compact fanless computers. The ML100G-53 and ML100G-41 are powered by Intel and AMD.

ML100G-53: 11th Gen Intel Power - NUC Form Factor

Dual-Core options in the ML100G-53 include the Intel Celeron 6305E or Core i3-1115G4 processors. Quad-Core offerings feature the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processors (all formerly known as Tiger Lake). The M100G-53 features Intel's new Iris Xe Graphics engine (available on the i5 and i7) and up to 32GB of dual channel DDR4 memory. Data security is reliable through the onboard TPM 2.0, via Intel Platform Trust Technology.

ML100G-41: AMD Ryzen 4000 Power at the Edge

The ML100G-41 is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs that are for intensive graphics applications and multitasking workloads. Choose from the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (Quad-Core) or Ryzen 7 4800U (Octa-Core) processors, with onboard AMD Radeon graphics and up to 32GB of dual channel DDR4 memory.

Connectivity and Display Capabilities

The ML100 systems are ready for operation in challenging environments with the support of four independent displays, flexible storage capabilities, multiple mounting options, and optional COM and DIO ports to support connectivity to a wide array of devices.

Front I/O

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1x Audio jack (Mic-in, Line-out)

Power Button

Rear I/O

1x DisplayPort

1x HDMI port

1x 2.5 GbE LAN port

1x GbE LAN port

2x USB 2.0 ports

Memory & Storage

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200 Memory

M.2 SATA or NVMe SSD

Options

1x M.2 2230 E-Key slot

1x COM port (RS-232/422/485)

8x Optical Isolated DIO (4 DI, 4 DO)

Dimensions (WxHxD): 142 x 62 x 107 mm (5.6 x 2.4 x 4.2")

Mounting Options: Wall, VESA, DIN

Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS, REACH

