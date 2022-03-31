OnLogic Unveils CL250 Ultra Small Industrial Edge Computer

OnLogic introduced the CL250 ultra small fanless edge computer. The system, built to power industrial IoT and edge computing applications in challenging environments, joins the company's CL200 Series of industrial computers.

The CL250 is well suited as an industrial gateway, SCADA device, automation controller, or in any application that requires a compact computer built for reliability. Multiple mounting options, and industrial grade components and features, mean that it can be installed nearly anywhere.

The CL250 is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake Pentium J3455 processor and features 8 GB of dual channel memory. The system is passively cooled, utilizing its extruded aluminum enclosure to enable natural convection from internal components to the surrounding air. The completely ventless system has no moving parts, allowing it to operate reliably even in contaminant-prone factories, warehouses, and other industrial environments. The CL250 has an operating temperature range of 0°C to 40°C.

Measuring a mere 115.5 x 82 x 34mm, the CL250 still manages to provide a wide assortment of industry-focused I/O, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two 1GbE LAN ports, and two mini DisplayPorts. The bottom of the system features one 9-pin RS-232 box header port and one USB 2.0 port. The top has four antenna holes for optional Wi-Fi via the system's two mPCIe slots (one full-height, one half-height). For ease of installation, the system can be mounted via VESA, Wall Mounting, or DIN rail.

The CL250 can be configured with Windows 10 IoT or Ubuntu. The new system is also one of the first OnLogic systems to be certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. A built-in MicroSD card slot enables additional removable storage while an onboard mSATA can accommodate up to a 1 TB SSD. The system leverages Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT), a firmware implementation of TPM that meets TPM 2.0 standards, to help protect data stored on the system.

